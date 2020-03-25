ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We're in a time right now where we're all struggling in some way. Work is different, kids aren't in school and we can't see friends and family like we normally would.

That can be a challenge for all of us.

Here are some resources to review:

Concern about mental health is something Gov. Ron DeSantis has pointed out in his news conferences.

"When people are employed and they're able to put food on the table for their family, that's better. I really worry about suicide, drug abuse, alcohol abuse, domestic abuse, child abuse if this is allowed to go for months and months on end with nothing," DeSantis said during a news conference Tuesday.

KathyDan Moore is a local therapist. She says the important thing to remember: this is temporary and we are all struggling in some way right now.

"I know people keep saying it, but it's true. This is temporary," she said. "Allow people to help you. We're all struggling right now and there's no shame in reaching out and getting help. Everybody needs it in some capacity."

Moore says it helps to remember you're not alone. Adding, "knowing we're all going through the same thing normalizes our feelings of anxiety and depression and makes us know we're not alone."

If you find yourself feeling more depressed or having suicidal thoughts, do not wait to reach out to someone.

Moore says we really have to be there for each other and look for signs.

"One of the things that happens even when we're not dealing with a stay-at-home is that people tend to isolate when they're feeling depressed. The first thing we can do is notice it and check in with those you love," she said. "Do you know someone who has a history of being depressed, has a history of elevated substance abuse? Reach out to them, ask them how they're doing."

Those signs could be a friend that always texts back right away, isn't doing that now. Reach out and check on them.

There are online A-A meetings, and apps you can use so you can still have your therapy sessions.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is also a great service. All you have to do is dial 2-1-1 any time of day.

