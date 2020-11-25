YouTube reportedly said One America News violated its policy against posting coronavirus misinformation.

Editor's note: The video above is from January 2020.

YouTube has suspended One America News Network from its platform for one week after the conservative news outlet reportedly posted a video promoting a fake cure for COVID-19. The platform said it violated YouTube's policy against posting coronavirus misinformation.

"Since early in this pandemic, we've worked to prevent the spread of harmful misinformation associated with COVID-19 on YouTube. After careful review, we removed a video from OANN and issued a strike on the channel for violating our COVID-19 misinformation policy, which prohibits content claiming there's a guaranteed cure," read a statement from YouTube obtained by CBS News.

Axios, which was first to report the suspension, says OANN has also been suspended from YouTube's Partner Program. That means if it wants to make money off its videos on the platform, OANN will have to re-apply.

OANN also will not be able to post new content for one week, NBC News reported.

Axios reports YouTube has a three-strikes policy before an account is terminated. This is reportedly OANN's first strike, but not its first violation of the coronavirus misinformation policy.