Study: COVID-19 could affect, reduce men's sperm counts

Luckily, the virus doesn't seem to hurt the quality of sperm in the long term.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Any couples looking to conceive might have an even bigger reason to avoid contracting COVID-19.

A new study from researchers in Belgium found contracting the virus could possibly "reduce both sperm count and motility for months after," Romper reports. This lowers the chance of sperm being able to successfully fertilize an egg.

Semen samples from men averaging about 35 years old who recently recovered from COVID-19 were reportedly examined by researchers during the study.

“Semen is not infectious with SARS-CoV-2 at one week or more after Covid-19 infection,” researchers noted, according to the media outlet. “However, couples with a desire for pregnancy should be warned that sperm quality after Covid-19 infection can be suboptimal.”

The sperms' swimming abilities were reduced in 60 percent of men tested less than a month after testing positive, Romper explains. When tested one to two months after infection, the number dropped to 37 percent of men and then to 28 percent after more than two months.

Samples from 120 men were taken, USA TODAY reports. Less than one month after testing positive, researchers found sperm count was reduced in 37 percent of the men tested.

However, one to two months after infection, sperm counts were reduced 29 percent and only 6 percent show a reduced number two months past infection, the outlet reports.

So why does COVID-19 affect sperm counts? Higher amounts of virus antibodies in the patient's blood serum correlated to a reduced sperm function, according to USA Today.

But luckily, the virus doesn't seem to hurt the quality of sperm in the long term.

Researchers say sperm motility and count were only reduced for a few months following immediately after infection, Romper reports.

"The estimated recovery time is three months, but further follow-up studies are underway to confirm this and to determine if permanent damage occurred in a minority of men," the media outlet reports researchers said.