ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From financial advice to food donations, we know you're looking for help right now.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay answers local calls to 211 and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7.

Last week, it received an increase in the number of calls and there were 540 just about COVID-19. People were calling about financial help, emotional support and food.

This service will connect you to resources that are near you and that you would qualify for based on things like your zip code or income level.

"Let's say you're looking for food assistance. And, in the course of the conversation, you're in the Riverview area, maybe near 301. We're going to connect you to the resources that are located there so you're not traveling to North Tampa or something to get resources," said Clara Reynolds, President and CEO of Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

This takes a little off your plate because you don't have to go searching for it because sometimes resources are changing by the hour.

It's also a way to get emotional support because this is such a stressful time.

And one more thing: the Crisis Center is always hiring. There are employment opportunities right now and there is a new hire class that will be starting on April 13.

You can find out more about the employment opportunities on their website.

If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And, there is help available. Contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

