LEALMAN, Fla. — Congressman Charlie Crist is asking the Centers for Disease Control to take more action and be more transparent in how the nation's top disease specialists are preparing for the coronavirus.

Today, he visited the Community Health Centers of Pinellas clinic in Lealman to hear from health care professionals how they're keeping patients informed about the virus.

“Many times news coming out of China isn’t always the most transparent, and I’m concerned about that with this issue. It’s hard for us to address it appropriately if we don’t know exactly what the facts are. I think at the get-go they were kind of slow coming forth with information. I wanna make sure we don’t suffer from that in the United States with the Centers for Disease for Control. I don’t think we will,” Crist said.

He wrote a letter last week asking for the CDC to do more outreach.

“Like any of us, when you know you’re being held accountable, it matters, and it can make a difference. We’re holding them accountable and making sure they’re doing the right thing. I believe and hope that they are,” Crist said.

Right now, doctors at the CDC say the immediate health risk in the U.S. is considered low; however, since it's flu season, both the CDC and the CHCP clinic doctors recommend getting a flu vaccine.

