TAMPA, Fla — You probably weren’t planning to take a dip considering how chilly it’s going to be for the next couple of days, but if a relaxing swim was on your agenda – do it somewhere besides Davis Islands Beach in Tampa.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a health advisory for the area because of high bacteria levels.

There’s too much enterocci bacteria in the water. That means there’s too much fecal pollution.

Enterococci can cause infections and rashes, so people are being told to stay out of the water. It’s still ok to hang out on the sand.

The health department says the advisory will be lifted once water samples show the level of bacteria has returned to normal levels.

