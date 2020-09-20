Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg raises pancreatic cancer awareness

The Western New York Pancreatic Cancer Network will hold a virtual Purple Stride Walk to raise awareness for the disease.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg battled pancreatic cancer for several years leading up to her death.

It's one of the harder forms of cancer to detect because of often vague symptoms.

The Western New York Pancreatic Cancer Network helps council people looking for assistance and guidance when trying to tackle this disease. The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is only 10 percent.

"So many people still don't know about this disease, so this really gives the disease a raise of level in awareness for people to start questioning this disease and find out what are the signs, and symptoms, and that sort of thing," Lynne Jakubowski of the Western New York Pancreatic Cancer Network said.