Delayed dental check ups can lead to major problems

Teeth grinding and cavities are two of the biggest issues one local dentist is seeing.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Going to the dentist is something most of us dread.

Over the last two years, we had the perfect excuse to put off that check-up. But no more excuses — it's time to book an appointment because there could be something serious going on.

Bryan Nieves decided he had waited long enough. "With the pandemic and COVID and all that, it was kind of hard finding a good office and coming in and finding a new dentist and I was also scared because I had waited so long," he said.

Thankfully for Bryan, his dentist, Dr. Ronak Parikh at Baybreeze Dental, didn't find any major problems, but he did notice something he's seeing a lot more of these days: teeth grinding.

"It looks like there's either a correlation between stress levels or long-term use of masks. It's hard to tell what it really is," Parikh said.

Left untreated, Dr. Parikh says teeth grinding can cause major problems.

"Once that happens, fillings crack, teeth crack and that ultimately leads to something more involved. Either needing a root canal, a crown or ultimately and extraction if things don't go according to plan."

The other big thing Dr. Parikh is seeing is cavities. "A lot of cavities from consumption of sugary drinks, foods and stuff like that and then not frequently drinking water and then using the mask and breathing out of your mouth."

Meantime, Bryan plans to go back for his regular check-up in six months.

"I understand being scared and the waiting of it, but once you get it over with it's done and over," he said.

Finally, Dr. Parikh says it's important that you are honest with your dentist. Not only with your habits of brushing and flossing and the things you're eating and drinking, but also with things that might be hurting you.