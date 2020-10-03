KEY WEST, Fla — With all eyes on the spread of coronavirus, it’s important to remember that other stubborn diseases aren’t taking a vacation.

The Florida Department of Health says a case of dengue fever popped up in the Florida Keys.

“All indications are that this infection was locally acquired,” Alison Kerr told the Miami Herald. She’s a spokeswoman for the FDOH in Monroe County.

It’s been more than a decade since the last outbreak. The Associated Press reports Key West saw 47 cases in 2009 – and 65 cases in 2010.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, dengue fever is spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitos, which also carry yellow fever, Zika and chikungunya.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, rash and various aches and pains. It can be life-threatening.

