JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Direct testing for COVID-19, also know as the coronavirus, is available at health centers in three Florida cities, including Jacksonville, according to Hele Aguirre Ferre, the communications director for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Ferre said testing is happening in Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa and results are returned within 24-48 hours per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Testing in Jacksonville is available at 1217 N. Pearl St. at the Department of Health Bureau of Vital Statistics.

The news comes days after Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed Friday that there have not been any confirmed cases of the virus in Florida and that top state officials stand at the ready should anything change.

"All levels of government have been engaged in efforts for the coronavirus," DeSantis said during the news conference.

Health officials confirmed Saturday one person in Washington has died from COVID-19 and thousands of deaths have been reported worldwide, according to the CDC.

A global map interactive map shows the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus and how many deaths it has caused, courtesy of Johns Hopkins University.

