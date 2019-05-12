TAMPA, Fla. — It's almost the peak of cold and flu season and you may be noticing more and more people around you are sick.

"Right when it starts getting cold, not just in Tampa, people start to congregate and they get together in smaller groups. They start traveling back and forth so they tend to spread these viruses a lot more quickly," Dr. Paul Nanda said.

Dr. Nanda is the Chief Medical Officer at a TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track. He said it's almost peak time for the flu, but doctors are also keeping a close eye on the Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV.

"Tends to hit people harder when they're younger. Earlier than the age of two and especially earlier than six months old," Dr. Nanda said.

One local family dealt with RSV two weeks ago. Their 9-month-old got the virus and was in and out of doctors' offices.

"He just woke up one morning coughing a lot with a lot of mucus, a lot of congestion, and we thought it was just a cold. A lot of the other babies in the daycare were sick," Lauren Olsen said.

But, doctors never detected the serious bug little Remi had.

"It was pretty rough because we had taken him to the doctor on Wednesday and he was fine. Two days later and he tested positive for RSV," his dad Jordan Harirchi said.

While the cold season continues to pick up, Remi's parents are going to try and keep him as healthy as possible. Doctors also recommend you try your best to not spread germs.

"Wash your hands a lot, try to be aware of the people that your around that may be sick, and be very careful that when you wash your hands not to touch your face," Dr. Nanda said.

