While Roseanne Barr is blaming Ambien for her racist tweets, the drug maker, Sanofi released a tweet of its own, saying racism is not a known side effect of the sleeping aid.

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

While Sanofi, is sticking up for its brand, this is not the first time the drug has been blamed for reckless behavior.

Ambien has been connected to many crimes, mainly used as a drug by criminals to put people to sleep before carrying out heinous acts. We found several instances where the prescription was part of the criminal investigation.

Former Tennessee Sheriff Robert Arnold was accused of assaulting his wife after taking an Ambien and chasing it with beer. He was later sentenced to four years in prison on other charges.

Convicted nursing home killer Robert Stewart was charged with eight counts of second degree murder after a shooting rampage in North Carolina in 2009. High levels of several drugs including Ambien were in his system.

Last year a jury indicted 20-year-old Jack Young for being on Ambien and other drugs during a crash killing 13 people on church bus on their way home from a retreat in Texas.

In most cases, the accused criminals said they have no recollection of what happened.

The drug maker clearly list Ambien's side effects in its commercials. “Sleep walking, eating or driving without fully awake with memory loss for the event, as well as abnormal behavior such as being more outgoing or aggressive than normal, confusion, agitation and hallucinations may occur. Don’t take it with alcohol as it may increase these behaviors.”

While racism is not listed, it could constitute as abnormal or aggressive behavior. Although, some might argue, those comments are not unusual for Roseanne Barr.

In any case, Ambien’s drug maker Sanofi warns if you have any of those side effects, stop taking it and They’re snapping back against Barr’s claims.

Barr later took those claims back saying, “I BLAME MYSELF OK? It’s just an explanation not an excuse.”

no, i didnt i blamed myself. stop lying. Yes, I have had odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other ppl do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? it's just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Natural alternatives to Ambien include melatonin, Valerian and Chamomile Tea.

