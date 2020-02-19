TAMPA, Fla. — Twenty-four people.

That's how many people the National Domestic Violence Hotline says are raped, physically harmed or stalked by an intimate partner each minute in the U.S. That's more than 12 million men and women every year.

Research suggests an estimated 30-60 percent of people who are violent toward their intimate partners also abuse children in their homes. That's consistent with what children tell investigators. Forty percent of people abused as children say there was domestic violence in their homes, according to UNICEF.

If you are being abused by another person, you are not alone. And, there is help.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). There is also a chat option.

LoveIsRespect.Org offers information and support, specifically for young people or anyone concerned about them. The organization, which aims to prevent and end abusive relationships by educating and empowering young people, offers free help via a confidential phone line. To reach the organization, text LOVEIS to 22522 or call 1-866-331-9474. A chat function is available by clicking here.

Florida's statewide domestic violence hotline can be reached at 1-800-500-1119 or 1-800-621-4202 (TTY). It's managed by the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence. And, it offers trilingual service seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The CASA and Pinellas County hotline can be reached at 727-895-4912.

Also in the Tampa Bay area, The Spring works to prevent domestic violence and protect people by offering safe havens and comprehensive support services. It's one of the state's certified domestic violence centers and has emergency shelter services. To reach The Spring's 24-hour crisis hotline, call 813-247-7233.

