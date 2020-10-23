Here’s where you can take your unwanted prescription drugs Saturday

Drug Take Back Day will take place this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at locations across Florida and the nation.

TAMPA, Fla — On Saturday, those who have unwanted prescription drugs can dispose of them at several locations around Tampa Bay.

The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts National Take Back Days twice a year – once in April and again in October. But, the scheduled April Take Back Day was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DEA still ran a public awareness campaign called Secure Your Meds in that time.

Since the fall of 2010, the DEA and its law enforcement partners have collected nearly 12.7 million pounds of prescription medications.

Floridians can learn more about National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and find participating locations by visiting TakeBackDay.dea.gov.

During the last Drug Take Back Day in October 2019, nearly 883,000 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication were turned in—over 36,000 pounds in Florida alone.

The DEA is also now accepting vaping products to help prevent underage vaping and to help keep addictive products from falling into the hands of minors.

