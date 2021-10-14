Whole Living: Benefits of essential oils — and cautions

You've probably heard of them. Essentially oils have become really popular for their use in everything from stress relief to cleaning. But keep a few things in mind.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been a stressful year and a half. As we explore ways to holistically care for ourselves, in our series, Whole Living, we are talking about essential oils.

You've probably heard of them because they've become really popular in recent years. But there are some things you should know about them before you just go buy some.

We went to Bodhi Basics in St Pete to talk to the owner, Kim Vorperian, about essential oils.

They are the volatile liquid of the plant. During the distillation process, it turns the plant into water and oil, and it's the oil part. Those essential parts of the plant create scents and aromatherapies, plus, they have medicinal properties.

There are a lot of benefits, it just depends on the plant.

People come into Bodhi Basics to get them for everything from stress relief, to cleaning products to use in diffusers.

But there are some things to keep in mind.

"Since they are such a concentrated compound from the plant, you have to be really cautious about safety. One thing, in particular, you really want to dilute them before you put them on your skin," Vorperian said. "You don't want direct skin contact."

She says it's best to do your own research and know how to use them properly.

Vorperian also wanted to mention not to eat essential oils. That's going around right now and she says it's very dangerous, even deadly. So, no eating them.