Doctors often deliver bad news.

But it's a good day when they can deliver hope. Dr. Pramod Kelkar with Alinna Health says the latest FDA approved drug adds an extra layer of protection for people with peanut allergies.

"It will not cure them of peanut allergy but it will hopefully prevent anaphylaxis reactions that happen with accidental exposures," he said. "This type of a treatment is highly fulfilling. Not just for patients but for treating physicians. The most important thing is accidentally if you eat some peanut you will have very little risk of life-threatening reactions."

Kelkar said the drug is called Palforzia. According to the FDA, it is for people with "confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy between the ages of 4 and 17. It may be continued in patients 18 years of age and older.

"This drug will desensitize people who are allergic to peanuts to an extent, so that if there is accidental exposure to peanut, they won't have anaphylaxis or a life threatening reaction," he said.

It's an oral drug taken in phases over the course of several months. You need a prescription from a doctor. And it requires commitment. A miss in dosage could potentially harm patients.

RELATED: New migraine treatment approved by the FDA

RELATED: FDA probes diabetes drug metformin for possible carcinogen

RELATED: New drug curbs delusions in dementia patients, study finds

"Once you start the program, you are basically consuming a major amount of peanut on a regular basis and probably long term," he said. "By artificially exposing your body to certain allergen, over a long period of time we are desensitizing the body so the immune response is not over responsive but it is major appropriate response.

According to the Mayo Clinic, some people with peanut allergy, even tiny amounts of peanuts can cause a serious reaction.

"The goal will be to normalize life as much as possible," he said."This is just the start. The same company or different companies will come into the market with similar products for other food allergies. All types of food allergies will eventually have similar treatment. Milk. Egg. Shell Fish. You name it."

The list price for the drug is about $890 per month — a price that could fuel more conversations about high drug prices.

And of course, you need a prescription from the doctor to receive.