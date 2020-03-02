WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment for children with peanut allergies.

Allergy experts say Aimmune Therapeutics' Palforzia promises to lower the chances that an accidental bite of peanuts causes a severe reaction.

The treatment is not a cure and makers warn that the risk of a potentially fatal anaphylactic reaction remains.

Children and teens swallow the peanut powder in tiny but escalating doses, to train their bodies to better tolerate peanuts.

The treatment can cause side effects, possibly serious reactions, according to the FDA.

So, the FDA says patients and doctors must enroll in a safety program and that each dose is given in a certified health facility.

