FDOH in Polk County cautions residents about health effects of wildlife smoke exposure

Health officials gave tips on ways people can protect themselves and family from smoke.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — In response to a wildfire in the River Ranch area, the Florida Department of Health in Polk County is making sure to alert people about the health effects of wildfire smoke exposure.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the brush fire dubbed the Right Gate fire is now 100% contained. But lots of smoke filled the sky from the start of the fire.

According to a news release from health officials, smoke is a respiratory irritant and can cause a scratchy throat, irritated eyes and nose. Smoke can also reportedly worsen asthma and other chronic lung or heart conditions.

Dust from dirt roads could also possibly worsen the conditions.

Here are some ways the FDOH says people can protect themselves and family from smoke:

Know where to find information about the location of a wildfire. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has developed an active wildfire dashboard. Pay attention to local air quality reports, news coverage, and health warnings related to smoke. Consider air quality advice available here. Download and use the US Environmental Protection Agency's citizen science-based Smoke Sense App from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Avoid prolonged outdoor activities. This is especially important for children and persons with pre-existing medical conditions. If you must be outside, being prepared is key. Be mindful of the air quality conditions where you will be spending time outdoors. Stay tuned for special advisory warnings for the area. Note that wearing an N95 or P100 respirator mask can help protect you against fine particles found in smoke. Paper or surgical masks are not effective in preventing the inhalation of smoke. Keep indoor air as clean as possible. Stay indoors and run your air conditioner if you have one. Keep windows and doors closed as much as possible. Keep the fresh air intake (if you have one) closed to prevent bringing additional smoke inside. For best results, run the air conditioning with recirculated air. If you do not have an air conditioner, staying inside with the windows closed may be dangerous in extremely hot weather. In these cases, seek shelter elsewhere. Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution. When smoke levels are high, try to avoid using anything that burns, such as wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves, or candles. Do not vacuum. Vacuuming stirs up particles already inside your home. Do not smoke. Consider the use of portable room air cleaners equipped with high-efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA) filters. Only use air cleaners that are labeled and certified to emit low or no ozone. If you have respiratory problems and cannot reach your medical provider, have an alternate plan for seeking medical help.

According to health officials, pets can also experience health effects from wildfire smoke.