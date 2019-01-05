ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Management at Ferg’s Sports Bar in downtown St. Petersburg is confirming an employee tested positive for Hepatitis A in April.

The diagnosis of the former employee who was a dishwasher triggered an investigation by the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County. The agency sent in inspectors to check other employees for symptoms and to determine if anyone might have been exposed.

Management says as a precaution, the entire staff was vaccinated, including owner Mark Ferguson.

The health department did not issue a public advisory because there was not sufficient evidence the public was at risk.

“It was a scare for us because we haven't had something like this happen,” said Ferg’s manager Quinn Stefen. “But in Ferg fashion, we want to flip it and turn it into a positive, and if there is room for improvement we want to go above and beyond to error in the side of safety.”

RELATED: Spike in Hepatitis A cases has public health officials scrambling to vaccinate

RELATED: Food worker tests positive for hepatitis A, health officials say

Health inspectors did note several health code violations, which restaurant management says were immediately corrected.

Stefen says the restaurant will put an increased emphasis on food safety and hand-washing going forward.

What other people are reading right now:

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.