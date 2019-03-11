TAMPA, Fla. — With crisp, cool air invading Tampa Bay, fitness fans couldn't have picked a better morning Sunday to fill Sparkman Wharf for the Fitness Block Party.

“We wanted to make this much bigger. We wanted to put on a block party for the whole community. Instead of a one-hour class, we have two hours of four different classes," said Alex Yangas a personal trainer at Harbour Island Athletic Club & Spa, the host of the event.

Kids were included from the beginning with a special half-hour class. The hope: show them the importance of a healthy lifestyle from a young age.

“We want to expose the kids to different styles of training. I mean, there’s playing around, recess, one of the most important things you can do," Yangas said. "Give them the opportunity to do it with their parents, which is something they don’t necessarily get to do.”

By getting the whole family involved, the goal is to make working out about more than just fitness.

“Being active, playing, is one of the best things we can do. Not just for our bodies, but for our minds. But it doesn’t have to be so serious. It can be a lot of fun,” Yangas said.

The first Sunday of every month, Harbour Island Athletic Club & Spa hosts a one-hour workout class at Sparkman.

