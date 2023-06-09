FIU study finds social media not the best source for coping advice

There hasn't been much information on whether social media sources can lead to a better understanding of anxiety.

MIAMI — A Florida International University professor and a Ph.D. student teamed up to study if social media sources can lead to a better understanding of anxiety.

There have been studies to understand whether more time spent on social media impacts mental health – but there hasn't been much on whether social media sources can lead to a better understanding of anxiety.

FIU Center for Children and Families professor Jeremy Pettit and Ph.D. student Rebecca Wolenski wanted to find out.

Here's a breakdown of the study and what they found:

Did the study find social media was a good place to get information?

A total of 250 young adults between the ages of 18-28 were surveyed about where they seek information about anxiety, how much they know about anxiety and what strategies they use to cope.

The study shows social media was associated with lower knowledge about anxiety as an information source.

"This means the more frequently people looked for information about anxiety on social media, the less knowledgeable they were about anxiety," the study read in part. "We speculate people are accessing inaccurate information about anxiety on social media, resulting in low knowledge."

With how expansive the information on social media is, identifying which information is actually correct is a challenge.

Data from the study shows young adults might not discriminate between strategies suggested by reputable and non-reputable sources.

Only 18 percent of participants said that most of the accounts with anxiety information they followed on social media were run by health professionals, according to the study.

"This suggests young adults are often seeking and receiving information about anxiety from uninformed sources, which could result in misinformation about how to deal with anxiety," the study read in part. "There is a critical need for greater visibility of mental health professionals on social media.

"The demand for information exists."

What about coping strategies?

The study found people who used social media as an information source were more like to use adaptive and maladaptive coping strategies.

"Adaptative strategies such as seeking support or positive reframing, for example, identifying ways a challenging situation presents opportunities for personal growth, can reduce anxiety," the study explains. "Maladaptive strategies, including avoidance or escape from anxious thoughts, feelings or emotions, may prolong or even increase anxiety."

According to the study, some people seem to be trying multiple ways to manage their anxiety based on what they find on social media – with some being helpful and others not.

"Again, this suggests social media users may be unable to discriminate good versus bad strategies for managing anxiety," the study reads in part.

Should people be more careful about the information they come across on social media?

The study warns people that consumers need to be careful about where they look for information about mental health with all platforms providing almost limitless amounts of information.

"Our findings suggest people are more likely to find accurate information on the internet than social media, but even on the internet there is tremendous variability in quality of information," the study reads in part.

Overall, there reportedly is a strong interest in the topic of mental health among young adults. But to benefit people with anxiety, the study results shows health professionals both making and promoting social media account with evidence-based information might improve the spread of accurate information.

