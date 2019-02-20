SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new bill has been filed in the Florida State Senate that would increase the oversight of children's heart surgery programs.

The bill was filed by Florida Senate Health Policy Chairwoman Gayle Harrell in direct response to issues at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, and Johns Hopkins All Children's in St. Petersburg.

Arthur Bell said his daughter regularly received medical help at Johns Hopkins All Children's, even into adulthood.

Ashley Bell Greene was 26 years old when she went to Johns Hopkins All Children's for surgery in October of 2016. It was supposed to be an out-patient procedure.

"She said don't worry it's going to be simple," her father recalled, "And I said, 'Okay. Do you want me to come over and sit with you and the baby and everything?' And she said no."

Ashley had cardiac issues from the time she was a small child. She had regular follow-ups throughout her life. However, this was her biggest surgery since she was four.

Arthur said he knew something was wrong when he received a call from a number he didn't recognize.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"Around one, two o'clock, that's when I got a call from the hospital that I needed to get there," Arthur said.

Ashley never made it out of that surgery.

Madison Alworth

"I kind of lost it then and then they wanted me to go in the room where she was at and pull the plug. And my sister was there. And I told my sister, I can't do that. I can't be in the room when they do that," said Arthur.

Arthur said he still feels uneasy about his daughter's death.

"It's sad that you're future depend on somebody else with your kid, and they are dropping the ball. You don't want nothing to happen to your kids but if they have to go in the hospital, you don't want to send them to a hospital where they aren't going to come out alive."

He said he was glad to see that there's proposed legislation to create more oversight in cases like his daughter's.

When we asked Johns Hopkins All Children's for comment on the new bill in the Florida Senate, they gave 10News this statement:

"The safety of our patients is our top priority. We are confident in the work we are doing to ensure that our hospital continues to meet the highest standards of care and are still reviewing this piece of legislation."

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.