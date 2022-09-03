Check the mail recently? Florida Blue sends out mandatory notifications to members

This is part of a mandatory requirement for Florida Blue to provide its members with 30-days written notice if a health care provider may exit the network.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla — For any Florida Blue members who received care at BayCare Health System within the past six months, you may want to check your mail.

Earlier this week, Florida Blue mailed out mandatory notifications to "any members who received care at BayCare Health System during the past six months..." These notifications are to alert people that BayCare may choose to exit Florida Blue's networks on Oct. 1.

"These notifications are part of a mandatory requirement for Florida Blue to provide its members with 30-days written notice if a health care provider they have visited recently may exit their health plan’s network," officials with Florida Blue explain in an email.

Over the weekend, more than 85,000 Tampa Bay-area residents will reportedly begin to receive the notifications.

“Our Florida Blue team continues to work tirelessly on finding a resolution that will keep BayCare Health System in our networks," Florida Blue Market President David Pizzo said in a statement. "Currently there is a significant gap that we are trying to bridge.

“We hope BayCare Health System will reconsider some of the unrealistic terms and costs they are demanding and work with us on an agreement that is in the best interest of Florida Blue members and the Tampa Bay community.”

This all stems from the two healthcare giants needing to reach an agreement with an insurance contract negotiation. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay area could be looking for new doctors starting next month.

If Florida Blue and Baycare do not reach a new contract agreement, all BayCare hospitals, doctors and other services and facilities will be considered out-of-network for people insured by Florida Blue starting Oct. 1.

This means you could be forced to pay higher out-of-pocket costs for each visit or find a new doctor who accepts Florida Blue insurance.

There is something called "Continuity of Care" available for Florida Blue-insured patients who may be undergoing treatment for a serious or complex medical condition at BayCare. Eligible patients would receive coverage for their treatments for anywhere from 90 days to six months even if the contract expires.