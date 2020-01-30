PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thirty students and three teachers have been allowed back to a Florida school after possibly being exposed to a student who had symptoms of coronavirus.

The Benjamin School students had been attending a Model United Nations conference at Yale University, when they may have come into contact with a student from China -- who had symptoms.

The interim director of the school in Palm Beach Gardens told parents in a letter that a backlog at the only U.S. lab testing for the virus meant the group's return to class would be delayed. So, they were temporarily confined to their homes.

That changed on Thursday, when the South Florida Sun-Sentinel said students and staff were allowed back -- five days after none of them showed signs of the virus. The decision was partially informed by new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as information from health authorities and research published overnight, the Palm Beach Post adds.

According to CBS News, more than 170 people have died of coronavirus in China, where thousands more have been infected. In the United States, six people have tested positive in four states, although none have died.

On Wednesday, the White House announced the formation of a new task force to lead the U.S. response to coronavirus.

The total number of cases worldwide is nearly 8,000.

