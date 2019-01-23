ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — The Alachua County Commission passed an ordinance to restrict the sale of tobacco products to individuals under 21 years old.

The ordinance was approved Tuesday evening and expected to take effect in nine months, according to WCJB.

First Coast News reached out to four gas stations in Alachua County who were all unsure of the ordinance or when it would take effect.

Three of the gas stations didn't know about the ordinance, and one said they're trying to figure out when it takes effect.