TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health says three babies died this month because of the flu.

The department said none of the children were vaccinated.

The number of Florida flu-related cases being reported this season is higher than this time last year.

The number of emergency department and urgent care center visits for influenza among pregnant women also increased and remained above levels at this time in previous seasons.

Health officials say the best way to prevent or lessen the effects of the flu is by being vaccinated.

