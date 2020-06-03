TAMPA, Fla. — Another child has died from the flu, or flu-like symptoms in Florida.

That brings the total number of children killed by the flu this season to 10, according to the Florida Department of Health. Health experts said only one of them was vaccinated for the 2019-2020 season.

The health department said influenza activity was on the decline, but elevated activity is expected for more weeks to come.

Pinellas County was one of seven counties that reported moderate activity. Most states reported having mild activity for week nine, the health department said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that so far this flu season there have been 32 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths from flu in the United States.

Flu season typically begins in October, peaks between December and February and lasts well into March although activity can last as late as May. Flu viruses are more stable in cold air and the low humidity allows the virus particles to remain in the air, according to Peter Palese, who was the lead author on a key flu study in 2007. For example, there is no real flu season in the tropics.

If you don't want to get the flu, here is what doctors suggest:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

If you do feel sick, stay home until you are completely fever-free for at least 24 hours

Get your flu vaccine

Getting your flu vaccine every year is the best way to prevent getting sick.

You can read more about the flu's effect on the Florida Department of Health's website.

