Tallahassee hospitals, schools reportedly dealing with early flu wave

Health experts are urging people to get their shot now.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Urgings from the local health department to get vaccinated against the flu may have fallen on deaf ears for many in Florida's state capital, where the virus is spreading rapidly.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports Florida State University's health center is full of students who have fallen ill. At Florida A&M University, there were 102 positive cases just on Wednesday.

Flu isn't just affecting school campuses. Dr. Sam Ashoo, an emergency medicine doctor at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, said the hospital has been taking in 50-60 people a day. Urgent care centers have seen an increase, as well, the Democrat reports.

But this wave is affecting younger people the most.

"Currently, it’s pretty severe," Ashoo told the paper. "We’re seeing a very large number of people in their late teens and early 20s with influenza for the past few days."

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County implored people to get vaccinated ahead of flu season. It's especially important this fall, it says, given the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't gone away.

"As flu season begins, we all need to do what we can to be as healthy as possible," DOH Leon Health Officer Claudia Blackburn said in a statement. "It is critically important to get your flu vaccine and your COVID-19 vaccine. Flu can be a serious and sometimes deadly disease.

"Getting vaccinated can prevent you from getting ill and keep you from needing a hospital bed."

The state's latest flu report, with data as recent as Oct. 30 and not capturing this latest week in Tallahassee, shows a slight uptick in cases in recent weeks — more so than last year's season. The 2020-21 season was almost nonexistent as health experts credited COVID mitigation measures, like face masks, hand washing, reduced travel and the like.