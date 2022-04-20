Florida Department of Health issues gender-affirming guidance for children, teens

The new guidance would not allow social gender transition or gender reassignment surgery to be treatment options for transgender youth.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has issued guidance regarding gender-affirming care for transgender children and teens.

The state health department says in light of what it says is a lack of "conclusive evidence, and the potential for long-term, irreversible effects" of hormonal treatments for transgender youth, it has issued the following guidance:

Social gender transition should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents.

Anyone under 18 should not be prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

Gender reassignment surgery should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents. Based on the currently available evidence, "encouraging mastectomy, ovariectomy, uterine extirpation, penile disablement, tracheal shave, the prescription of hormones which are out of line with the genetic make-up of the child, or puberty blockers, are all clinical practices which run an unacceptably high risk of doing harm."

Children and adolescents should be provided social support by peers and family and seek counseling from a licensed provider.

In March, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued its own guidance for gender-affirming care, stating it "stands with transgender and gender-nonconforming youth and their families—and the significant majority of expert medical associations—in unequivocally stating that gender-affirming care for minors, when medically appropriate and necessary, improves their physical and mental health."

Additionally, HHS says attempts to "restrict, challenge or falsely characterize this potentially lifesaving care as abuse is dangerous."

"The federal government's medical establishment releasing guidance failing at the most basic level of academic rigor shows that this was never about health care," State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said in a statement. "It was about injecting political ideology into the health of our children.