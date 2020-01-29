SUMTERVILLE, Fla. — Some inmates at a Florida prison have been diagnosed with legionella pneumonia.
The U.S. Department of Justice said inmates at Federal Correctional Institution Coleman’s minimum-security satellite camp were diagnosed with the lung infection. Legionella pneumonia is a lung infection caused by breathing in droplets of water containing the legionella bacteria. It can be treated with antibiotics.
FCI Coleman’s said it is working with Florida health officials to track down where the bacteria is coming from and taking precautionary measures.
Staff and inmates have been notified about the situation, and the FCI Coleman staff is ready to take additional steps as needed.
FCI Coleman’s satellite camp is a minimum-security facility that currently houses 409 female inmates.
