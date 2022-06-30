Judge rules Florida's 15-week abortion ban unconstitutional

Leon Circuit Judge John C. Cooper temporarily blocked the law from taking effect Friday. The state is likely to appeal.

"HB-5 is unconstitutional in that it violates the privacy provision of the Florida Constitution," said Leon County Circut Judge John C. Cooper during a Thursday afternoon hearing.

Reproductive health providers asked a Florida judge to block the law from taking effect July 1, arguing the state constitution guarantees access to the procedure. Planned Parenthood and other health centers were seeking a temporary emergency injunction to stop the law passed by Florida's Republican-controlled legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cooper began hearing arguments in the case Monday, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal protections for abortion by overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Florida’s new law prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save a mother’s life or the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

The law is considered by many as the strictest abortion ban in state history. Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood and other health providers said a 1980 amendment to the state constitution guarantees a broad right to privacy, which includes abortion. Florida voters reaffirmed the right to privacy in 2012 by rejecting a ballot initiative that would have weakened its protections, plaintiffs said.

Florida has the third-highest abortion rate in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 data, the most recent figures available.