Florida ranks No. 1 in US for lowest flu vaccination rates

The Sunshine State ranked the lowest among other states in 2020, as well.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has the lowest flu vaccination rate in comparison to other states around the nation, according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just about 41.7 percent of the state older than 6 months is vaccinated against influenza, with Mississippi trailing behind with an estimated 42.1 percent vaccination rate.

The low vaccination rate against the flu virus is relatively common in Florida. For three straight seasons, Florida saw the lowest vaccination rate compared to other states from 2017 to 2020, according to AdvisorSmith, an insurance research firm.

States with high flu vaccine rates include Massachusetts reporting an estimated 66.5 percent vaccination rate, Rhode Island at 66.4 percent and Connecticut sitting at 62.3, according to CDC data.

The Florida Department of Health is concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting how the public seeks health care. There has been an overall reduction in the number of emergency department and urgent care center visits since March 2020, the DOH says.

Flu season runs from October until May. Health experts say the best way to protect yourself against influenza and further complications is to get vaccinated. Vaccines are available at pharmacies, health departments, urgent care clinics and places like Target and Publix may offer gift cards in exchange for getting your flu shot.