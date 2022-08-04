Florida ranks No. 2 in medical debt, study shows

Floridians are collectively facing more than $8.2 billion in medical debt.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's a huge number — Floridians have racked up more than $8.2 billion in medical debt, according to a new study from NiceRx.

That's the second-highest amount of medical debt in the country behind Texas, where Texans are saddled with more than $14.6 billion in debt, the study said.

However, it's important to note that the top three most-populous states, including Florida, have the largest amount of medical debt reported in this study. When it comes to the highest percentage of Americans who are dealing with medical debt, nearly 25 percent of West Virginians have some amount of money owed, the study showed.

And, people living in Wyoming actually have the highest average medical debt owed at $6,516, according to the study.

Clearly, medical debt is not just a problem in the Sunshine State. According to a poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than half of adults across the U.S. said they've gone into debt over the last five years because of medical or dental bills.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, there is an estimated $88 billion in outstanding medical bills across the U.S. and is affecting one in five Americans.

Perhaps one of the only silver linings Americans have when it comes to medical debt is three of the largest credit bureaus said they are starting to remove most medical debt from credit scores.

The "significant changes" announced earlier this year will remove nearly 70 percent of medical collection debt from consumer credit reports.

As of July 1, any paid debt will be wiped from the credit reports of consumers, meaning that any late payments won't damage their credit.

The credit reporting agencies will also increase the time period before unpaid medical debt will appear on a person's credit from six months to a year. The extra delay is designed to give people more time to pay back their bills.

And sometime in the first half of 2023, none of the three major credit agencies will include medical debt under $500.