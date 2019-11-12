TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health says a second person in Florida has died due to complications from vaping.

In its most recent report on the issue, the department also reported a slight increase in the number of vaping-associated illnesses, which rose from 99 to 103 cases.

No further information was released about the Florida death.

The first vaping-related death in Florida was announced in September.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier announced vitamin E acetate could be a potential toxin linked to the widespread outbreak of vaping illnesses and deaths across the U.S.

The agency collected samples of fluid from the lungs of 29 ill patients across 10 different states, and vitamin E acetate was found in all of them.

Health officials say consumers should avoid e-cigarette products entirely.

RELATED: CDC reveals vape brands most seen in outbreak cases

RELATED: American Medical Association calls for total ban on e-cigarette, vaping products

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter