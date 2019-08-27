The Hepatitis A outbreak isn't slowing down.

Florida's health department is reporting 82 new cases from last week. That brings the number of confirmed cases to more than 2,300.

Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando and Hillsborough are among the counties with the most cases this year. In fact, Pasco County leads the state with more than 370 cases. Pinellas County isn't far behind with nearly 350 cases.

The state says more than 7,800 people got vaccinated last week.

For context, after remaining relatively stable for several years, reported Hepatitis A cases more than doubled between 2016 and 2017, then nearly doubled again last year. If that's not staggering enough, the case count for 2019 has already surpassed 2018 -- and the year isn't even close to over.

Hepatitis A is highly contagious and affects the liver.

Symptoms of hepatitis A may include yellowing of the skin or eyes, fever, diarrhea, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting and dark urine or pale stool. There is no medication that can cure Hepatitis A, but people with symptoms should call a doctor immediately.

Most people get better over time, but they sometimes need to be hospitalized. People who are exposed may be given a vaccine or immune globulin within 14 days. That may help prevent infection.

