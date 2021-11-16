While flu cases remain low in Florida, health experts say a rise could be coming

It's the first time an increase in cases has been noted in Florida since March 2020.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida, much like other states across the U.S., has seen low levels of influenza this year compared to past years.

But as we inch toward the peak of the 2021-2022 flu season, health experts say they are starting to see an increase in cases for the first time since March 2020.

"During the last four weeks, the percent of influenza-positive laboratory results remained low but is increasing," the Florida Department of Health wrote in its weekly summary.

It's a similar trend the Center For Disease Control and Prevention says it has been noticing as of late.

Emergency department and urgent care visits that resulted in identifying a positive case of influenza have also remained low, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Plus, no new outbreaks have been reported as of "Week 45" of the department's tracking of the flu, leaving the total number of outbreaks this season at three. The Florida Department of Health has tracked one outbreak at a child daycare and two others at post-secondary schools.

You can read the department's full report here.

But while the number of reported cases remains low, that doesn't mean concerning outbreaks aren't happening in other parts of the U.S.

Influenza is sweeping the Ann Arbor campus of the University of Michigan, according to several media outlets.

USA Today reports 528 cases of the flu have been diagnosed at the university's health center since Oct. 6 and the outbreak has prompted the CDC's presence. A team of investigators visited the campus this week to try to determine the cause of the spread.

Health experts say the best way to prevent getting the flu is to be vaccinated.

"Annual vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from influenza and its potentially severe complications. Now is the perfect time to get vaccinated," the Florida Department of Health wrote.

As of Oct. 29, the CDC reports 158.7 million doses of the flu vaccine have been distributed nationwide.