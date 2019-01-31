ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Flu season is peaking across Florida and could stay high for several more weeks.

According to the Florida Department of Health's weekly flu review, flu activity increased statewide but remained within normal levels for this time of year.

H1N1 is one of the predominant strains across the state.

Sharlene Edwards, the Disease Control Director with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County says flu season can be very unpredictable.

They rely on comprehensive and current data to make predictions.

"Our data and trends show that we are in peak flu season and that we might continue to see heightened activity for the next several weeks," Edwards said.

Although activity is increasing and the flu season lasts until May, health officials say we are a lot better off than last year.

"Right now we can tell you that we’re not seeing the heightened flu season that we saw for the 2017-2018 season," Edwards said.

MORE: 80,000 people died of flu last winter in US

That's not a reason to let your guard down.

The Florida Department of Health recommends getting the flu shot (it's not too late), washing hands often, and staying home until you're fever free.

Find where you can get your flu shot here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.