TAMPA, Fla.— Nobody likes to get a flu shot; but after one of the deadliest flu seasons on record, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated.

This year's flu season has already claimed the life of an unvaccinated child in Florida, according to state health officials.

Previous: Child becomes Florida's first death of the flu season, health officials say

Hillsborough County saw two flu or flu-like outbreaks in schools during the first week of this season. But, health official confirmed to 10News that this child's death was not in Hillsborough County.

Officials with Florida Health said getting the annual flu vaccination is the best way people can protect themselves and their loved ones from contracting the virus.

Where to get the flu shot:

CVS Pharmacy

Benzer Pharmacy

Florida Blue Centers

Kmart

MD Now

Publix

Passport Health

Walgreens Pharmacy

Walmart

Winn Dixie

Centra Care

You can also use the Florida Health website to find locations nearest you.

