Flu vs. COVID-19: Comparing symptoms ahead of new season

People can receive the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

TAMPA, Fla. — With flu season right around the corner, people may be wondering how to differentiate flu symptoms from COVID-19.

Both the flu and COVID-19 are respiratory illnesses that are contagious, but they are caused by different viruses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains. You can also have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

The easiest way to tell what you are battling with is by getting tested.

Similar symptoms between the two can be confusing, so let's break them down in a list from the CDC:

Fever or body chills

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle pain or body aches

Headache

Vomiting and diarrhea

Change in or loss of taste or smell (seen more with COVID-19)

The significant difference is that COVID symptoms take much longer to show than the flu.

Typically, a person will have flu symptoms anywhere from one to four days after infection, whereas people can experience COVID-19 symptoms anywhere from two to 14 days.

The number of flu cases last year was significantly low because of virtual schooling and social distancing, experts said. But with school going back to in-person classes and more people beginning to congregate again, the season is predicted to be severe.

The CDC recommends people get the flu vaccine every year in September and October to help protect them from the flu. The COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine can be given together, the agency says.