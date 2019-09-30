ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A food service worker at St. Petersburg's well-known Derby Lane has tested positive for hepatitis A, according to the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

The department of health also says the person who worked at the longtime dog racing derby may have been infectious.

A hepatitis A vaccination is recommended for anyone who may have eaten or had a drink at the facility between Sept. 16 and Sept. 18. That's because a vaccine can be administrated even two weeks after a person is exposed to the virus.

Regular hand-washing is the best way to prevent its spread.

Additionally, anyone who ate or drank at the derby between Sept. 7 and Sept. 15 is being asked to look for signs and symptoms of a hepatitis A infection. The symptoms may include abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools, or yellow skin and eyes, according to the department of health.

10News reached out to Derby Lane for comment. A spokesperson was not immediately available, but we will update this story if she returns our phone message.

The department of health also mentions that if you have previously received a hepatitis A vaccine or have had a history hepatitis A infection, you are considered immune and do not need to take any actions.

For more information or questions or concerns about your potential exposure to hepatitis A are asked to call the Pinellas County health department at (727) 824-6932.

The department offers hepatitis A vaccines at no cost at the following locations between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the weekdays:

Tarpon Springs: 301 S. Disston Ave.

Clearwater: 310 N. Myrtle Ave.

Mid-County: 8751 Ulmerton Rd., Largo

Pinellas Park: 6350 76th Ave. N.

St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N

