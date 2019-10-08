PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County hosted its annual back-to-school free dental clinic, helping children and their families alike.

Students were able to get full exams and dental work done from 7 a.m. to roughly noon.

“The main focus of the day will be to clean their teeth, make sure there is nothing that is going to turn into a big issue, a big problem during the school year,” explained dentist Haychell Saraydar.

The goal of this free clinic is to avoid problems down the line so students don’t have dental emergencies later on and have to miss school.

“(We're) trying to make sure we get them as healthy as possible before they start the school year," Saraydar said. "We give them immunizations, dental care, anything they need so they have a productive school year and they don’t have to be distracted by pain and staying up all night crying, and things like that."

For those who attended the clinic, it was a back to school essential to check off the list.

"It gives students a sense of confidence that they might be lacking and helps them feel better about themselves going into the new year," said X’Zabian Gwyn, who is going to be a senior at Gibbs High School.

The dentists were just happy to get students prepared for the new year.

“Our mission is to protect the visitors and the residents of Pinellas County. And that’s our initiative," Saraydar said.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.