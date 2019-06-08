Recovery Epicenter and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention will host a free event Tuesday night for anyone interested in learning more about Narcan.

The vendor fair starts at 6 p.m. followed by administration training at 7 p.m. and a panel discussion at 7:15 p.m.

"Naloxone is a life-saving drug," said Dr. Monica Rousseau, Chairperson of the ASAP Board. "Much like an AED can save a person from cardiac arrest, Naloxone saves the lives of people experiencing opioid overdose. It's important that we all know how to access and use it".

Narcan will be distributed to attendees free of charge while supplies last, according to a news release.

The event is open to the public. No registration is required.

Anyone wanting more information can call (813)502-9474.

