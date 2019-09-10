ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A flu shot is recommended for anyone over the age of six months, especially for pregnant women, people over the age of 65 and children.

People living in Florida have a special challenge in battling the flu.

"A lot of people travel here to escape the cold winter months, so they'll bring different strains of the flu with them," said Tom Iovino, Public Information Officer for the Florida Department of Health's Pinellas County office.

That's why the Florida DOH wants everyone to get a flu shot before Halloween.

"It takes two weeks to build up immunity, so it's a good idea to get the flu shot before all the holidays are here," Iovino said.

To make it really easy for people to get vaccinated, the DOH in Pinellas County will host its annual "Flu Boo" event on Oct. 26. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at John Hopkins Middle School at 701 16th St. S in St. Petersburg.

There will be free flu shots, a drive-thru option for shots, free Hepatitis A vaccines, crafts, candy and a chance to have any of your flu questions answered by experts.

"This is not something to take lightly. An average of 30,000 people die every year from the flu," Iovino said.

This coincides with a warning from the Hillsborough County Public School District asking parents to get their students vaccinated ahead of the flu season.

The DOH urges any symptomatic child to stay home from school and sick adults to stay home from work to prevent the spread of the flu.

For more information, you can contact the Florida Department of Health.

