No-cost HIV testing Monday in Pinellas County

National HIV Testing Day is observed on June 27, and free tests are being made available across the county.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — National HIV Testing Day is observed every June 27 and is a day dedicated to emphasizing and encouraging HIV testing.

"HIV testing is an act of self-care, and knowledge of status is the gateway to engaging in prevention or treatment services that enable individuals, regardless of their status, to live a long and healthy life," HIV.gov stated in part when it announced the theme of this year's National HIV Testing Day.

To facilitate making it easier for people to know their HIV status, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is providing no-cost walk-in HIV testing at all five of its clinical locations.

"Knowing your HIV status gives you powerful information to help stay healthy," the department stated in a release.

The free HIV tests will be offered from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the following locations:

St. Petersburg - 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N, St. Petersburg

Pinellas Park - 6350 76th Ave. N., Pinellas Park

Mid County - 8751 Ulmerton Rd, Largo

Clearwater - 310 N. Myrtle Ave., Clearwater

Tarpon Springs - 301 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs

The health department says all HIV test results will be confidential. And, all offices will provide post-test counseling, education about prevention options and referrals to HIV resources.