No-cost, no-appointment flu vaccines in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People can say "boo" to the flu by getting the flu shot for free in Pinellas County, a news release says.
The Pinellas County Florida Department of Health is urging everyone to get the shot before the spookiest day of the year and is making it easy for people who are not insured, the release explains.
Adults and children can go from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. between Oct. 25-29 to one of the Pinellas County Department of Health locations and get the flu vaccine for no cost.
The locations are:
- St. Petersburg, 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.
- Mid County, 8751 Ulmerton Rd., Largo
- Clearwater, 310 N. Myrtle Ave.
- Pinellas Park, 6350 76th Ave.
- Tarpon Springs, 301 S. Disston Ave.
For more information on the no-cost, no-appointment flu shots, visit Pinellas County's Florida Department of Health website.