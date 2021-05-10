No-cost, no-appointment flu vaccines in Pinellas County

Adults and children can receive a free flu shot between Oct. 25-29 at different Department of Health locations around Pinellas County.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People can say "boo" to the flu by getting the flu shot for free in Pinellas County, a news release says.

The Pinellas County Florida Department of Health is urging everyone to get the shot before the spookiest day of the year and is making it easy for people who are not insured, the release explains.

Adults and children can go from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. between Oct. 25-29 to one of the Pinellas County Department of Health locations and get the flu vaccine for no cost.

The locations are: