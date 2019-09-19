TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Blue is teaming up with Walgreens to offer $0 flu shots at five locations across Tampa Bay on Thursday.

No-cost clinics are also available at Florida Blue Centers in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk and Sarasota counties, as well as locations across the state.

More than 500 flu vaccines were administered at no cost during the first two flu shot clinics of the season.

Thursday’s clinic will be 10 a.m. until 1p.m. with vaccines available to anyone age 18 or older even if they have health insurance through another provider or do not have health insurance coverage at all. Everyone getting a flu shot at a Florida Blue Center will receive a free $5 Walgreens gift card, while supplies last.

Those who miss Thursday’s clinic will have another opportunity on Sept. 30 as well as select Thursdays and Fridays throughout October and November.

The flu killed an estimated 79,000 people in the United States during the 2017-18 flu season and preliminary numbers suggest that anywhere between 36,400 - 61,200 died of the flu last winter, according to the CDC. Persons over the age of 65 are strongly encouraged to get the vaccine due to an increased risk of flu-related complications.

Here is a list of locations:

Westshore , 201 North Westshore Blvd., Tampa

, 201 North Westshore Blvd., Tampa Carrollwood Commons , 15030 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

, 15030 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Shoppes at Park Place , 3758 Park Blvd North, Pinellas Park

, 3758 Park Blvd North, Pinellas Park University Town Center , 285 North Cattleman Road, Sarasota

, 285 North Cattleman Road, Sarasota Winter Haven Colonial Promenade, 385 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven

To find the nearest Florida Blue Center offering $0 Flu Shot Clinics this month, click here.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter