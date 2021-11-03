Frozen jumbo shrimp sold in Winn-Dixie stores recalled for possible listeria risk

Customers who bought the jumbo shrimp are asked to throw out the product or return it to any store for a full refund.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A certain brand of frozen jumbo cooked shrimp is being recalled for a possible health risk.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas and Harveys Supermarkets stores, announced it would be recalling its Fisherman's Wharf brand of frozen jumbo cooked shrimp (16-20 count).

The company said the recall is due to the detection of possible listeria in the product.

The bacteria can sometimes be fatal for young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to a press release. However, the majority of people may only suffer high fevers, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.