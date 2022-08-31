Ways to avoid injuries on the golf course | Wake Up Wellness

Before you ever tee off, take time to warm up, like any other athlete.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Whether you’re a novice golfer or you’re giving Greg Norman a run for his money, don’t hit the course cold.

Dr. Bruce Thomas, Sports Medicine Physician for Orlando Health Jewett Institute and Medical Director for the LPGA says the most common injury for golfers happens in their lower back, especially when they’re not properly warmed up for play.

He says, “the key to injury prevention is general fitness. The most important thing would be some type of core or lumbar training.”

Dr. Thomas also recommends stretching the spine and neck regularly and arm workouts including curls with light weights or tennis ball squeezes to avoid issues. But before you ever tee off, take time to warm up, like any other athlete.

Dr. Thomas suggests, “take a brisk walk and get the blood flow, imitate your golf swing gently and then very gradually increase to the point where you’re hitting balls.”

He says before you hit the first tee, “go through your bag. The short irons, and then eventually get all the way up to the driver, don’t just go out and play 18.”