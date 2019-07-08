ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Packing the perfect school lunch is a lot easier said than done.

Finding the right combination of healthy foods that your kids will eat can be a challenge. The ideal lunch looks as good as it tastes according to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Dietitian Megan Armstrong.

"So it's separated out, it's colorful, it's visually appealing and I think that's where you can start to kind of peak their interest," Armstrong said.

Armstrong says before even putting it together, make sure it has at least three food groups and if you can do it, go for all five.

"In this first one, we have hummus for the protein, we have whole-grain crackers for the grain, carrots for the vegetable, cheese cubes for the dairy and then tomatoes for the fruit and they can kind of go fruit or vegetable," she said.

And if you're saying, "my kid will never eat that," Megan says that's where some consistency and parenting comes in.

"A lot of that starts with the types of foods you have available at home," she said. "If you're child's getting candy bars and chips at home and you send them with something like this, of course, they're going to be drawn to that other child's lunch."

So start introducing these foods and maybe even cut them into fun shapes or smaller bites to make then more attractive.

For older kids, middle and high schoolers, Megan has a great option.

"I focused on something like a quinoa salad," she adds. "It's something that can be eaten cold, it can be eaten warm depending on what your child has access to at school."

And it can be prepared in several different ways.

Finally, let your kids help prepare and pack their own lunch. Not only will they learn how to do it on their own, but they'll also be more likely to eat it.