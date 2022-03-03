Gov. DeSantis pushes to protect healthcare practitioners' freedom of speech

The governor voiced his support for a bill that's currently being considered by the Florida legislature.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he hopes a bill protecting the freedom of speech of health practitioners reaches the finish line soon.

During a news conference Thursday in Panama City, the governor voiced his support for the Free Speech of Health Care Practitioners bill, CS/HB 687.

The legislation would prohibit "certain entities from reprimanding, sanctioning, or revoking or threatening to revoke license, certificate, or registration" of health care professionals exercising their right to free speech.

Since Feb. 15, the bill has been under consideration by the Health and Human Services Committee. There is a little more than a week left in the legislative session.

"They've moved [the bill] along, I think they've shown a lot of leadership," DeSantis said during the news conference. "It has not gotten across the finish line, so we're here today to say, 'Let's get this thing across the finish line, let's make sure we can do it.'"

The reason behind the bill? According to the governor, it's to make sure people can exercise sound judgment and doctors can practice medicine while not "genuflecting" whatever comes out of higher medical agencies.

"I think this piece of legislation is timely, I think it's important [and] I think it's sad that we're actually having to do this quite frankly because it used to not be like this...," DeSantis said.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Jospeh Ladapo joined the governor to emphasize the importance of freedom of speech.

"It's really important, speech is the path to truth," Ladapo said. "We can't find truth without it, and this bill protects it."